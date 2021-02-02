Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,950 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after buying an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $66,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IHS Markit by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IHS Markit by 169.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,348,000 after buying an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

