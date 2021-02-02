Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,397 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

CR stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

