Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.0742 on Major Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $21.82 million and $2.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.09 or 0.00839577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.51 or 0.04706689 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

