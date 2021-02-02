Dusk Network (DUSK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.41 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $21.13 million and $2.41 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.00829347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.69 or 0.04719842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00036204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00014963 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

