Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Trading Up 11.3%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s share price was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 130,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 105,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.
