Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Trading Up 11.3%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s share price was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 130,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 105,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.