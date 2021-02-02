Dynamic Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $86,861.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,586.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.58 or 0.04247629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00403614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.14 or 0.01205903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00509322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00418610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00260420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021637 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,274,310 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.