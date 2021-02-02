Dynavax Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 24,380 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,327% compared to the average daily volume of 1,708 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 82,034 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 134,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,086 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

