DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Major Shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc Acquires 600,000 Shares

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of DZSI opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.
DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. Analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DZSI. B. Riley raised their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
About DZS
DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.
