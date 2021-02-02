e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $486.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00419129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003631 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,566 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,255 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

