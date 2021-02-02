Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 38,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

About Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

