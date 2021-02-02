Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 2,215 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. 16,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,222. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.