Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305,738 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,461,000 after buying an additional 213,936 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.60 on Tuesday, reaching $340.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,680. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.56. The company has a market cap of $323.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

