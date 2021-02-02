East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.39

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 136877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$71.91 million and a P/E ratio of -95.00.

In related news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,184,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,816.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock worth $43,308.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

