Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report $63.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $243.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $244.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.01 million, with estimates ranging from $266.91 million to $268.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $352,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $463,138 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.36 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

