EastGroup Properties (EGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

