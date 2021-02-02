Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

