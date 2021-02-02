Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Shares of ETN opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

