Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.87-0.97 for the period. Eaton also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 4.26-4.66 EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.
NYSE:ETN opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.