Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.87-0.97 for the period. Eaton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.26-4.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

