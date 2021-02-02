Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 73,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,654. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
