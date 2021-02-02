Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 73,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,654. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.