EchoLink Market Cap Reaches $657,071.48 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $657,071.48 and $102,819.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00824615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.29 or 0.04625159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars.

