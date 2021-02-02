ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.30

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.30 and last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 131006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.4903448 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

