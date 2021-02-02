Eden (EDN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $85,899.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00832447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.14 or 0.04880382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

