Edge Performance VCT ‘I’ (EDGI.L) (LON:EDGI) Shares Down 33.3%

Edge Performance VCT ‘I’ (EDGI.L) (LON:EDGI) shares fell 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 2,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 33,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of £4.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.79.

