Edgeless (EDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,039.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $480,143.22 and approximately $1,039.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00835654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.91 or 0.04626819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.