Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.62-2.82 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.62-2.82 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

