Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Up to $68.20

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.20, but opened at $71.60. Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at $69.90, with a volume of 29,017 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 14,431 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39). Also, insider Imogen Moss purchased 14,710 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,002.80 ($13,068.72).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

