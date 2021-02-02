EFFORCE Market Cap Tops $43.45 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $43.45 million and $22.68 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003556 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00145805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037893 BTC.

EFFORCE Token Profile

EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,347,688 tokens. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

EFFORCE Token Trading

EFFORCE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EFFORCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EFFORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

