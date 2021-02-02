Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $2.41 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00006583 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $41.54 million and $5.21 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007574 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000194 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000226 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.