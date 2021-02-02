Electromed (ELMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Electromed to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Electromed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Electromed stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

