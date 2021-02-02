Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Update

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 277,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Electromed has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electromed by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 131,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

