Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.95 million and $690,371.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,231,838,747 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

