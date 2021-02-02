Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

Shares of EA stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,183. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.73. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The game software company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Truist upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.90.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

