Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.98-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.375-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.97. 4,133,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,807. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.90.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

