Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.075-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.98-0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.90.

NASDAQ EA traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $148.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average is $133.69. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

