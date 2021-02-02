Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.40% of Element Solutions worth $17,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $122,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESI. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

