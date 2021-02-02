Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.25

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $907.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

