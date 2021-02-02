Elitium (EUM) One Day Volume Tops $342,943.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $138.44 million and $342,943.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $4.60 or 0.00013275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00828340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.40 or 0.04989212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

