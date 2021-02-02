Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Up 6%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) shares shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.13. 107,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 71,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 133,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 31.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

