Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $15.40. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 77,649 shares trading hands.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

