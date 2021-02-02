Elrond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82.66 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $82.66 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.97 or 0.00178311 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.42 or 0.01860396 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,116,442 coins and its circulating supply is 16,881,039 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

