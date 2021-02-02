ELTCOIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,260.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $52,523.48 and approximately $8,260.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00834186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.51 or 0.04751736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00035528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

