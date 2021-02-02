ELYSIA Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $454,159.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00037007 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

ELYSIA Token Trading

