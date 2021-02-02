[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.54. [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 424,135,067 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.55.

[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) Company Profile (LON:SYME)

[email protected] Capital plc operates a fintech platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in Europe. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. [email protected] Capital plc was formerly a subsidiary of The AvantGarde Group.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.