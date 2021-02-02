Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 5,899 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.91% of Winnebago Industries worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 169,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock worth $16,849,601. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

