Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 78,855 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.67% of ChemoCentryx worth $28,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,083.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,135 shares of company stock worth $3,624,872. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCXI stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

