Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,525,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.34% of South State at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in South State by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,780 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of South State by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,312,000 after buying an additional 153,770 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 19.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 383,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 63,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of South State by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,850,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

South State stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

