Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 782,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.41% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

