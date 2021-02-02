Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 782,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.41% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.
Several brokerages have commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
