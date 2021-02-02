Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 282,740 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 2,881.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.69% of Cantel Medical worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 271.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

