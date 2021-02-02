Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,163 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy comprises 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.35% of New Fortress Energy worth $32,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $273,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

