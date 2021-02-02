Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,707 shares during the period. BellRing Brands makes up 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 3.48% of BellRing Brands worth $33,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $776.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $25.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

